Warmer days on the horizon as Bangladesh braces for a rainy start to March

With the advent of spring, a gentle zephyr is meandering across the country, punctuated by fleeting showers, to set off a brief dip in temperatures.

However, the mercury is expected to climb once more in the coming days, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

“The temperature is likely to rise from today [Monday] and there’s hardly any chance of rain until Mar 2. It may rain on Mar 3, but just for a day,” said meteorologist Omar Farooq.