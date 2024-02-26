Warmer days on the horizon as Bangladesh braces for a rainy start to March

With the advent of spring, a gentle zephyr is meandering across the country, punctuated by fleeting showers, to set off a brief dip in temperatures.
However, the mercury is expected to climb once more in the coming days, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
“The temperature is likely to rise from today [Monday] and there’s hardly any chance of rain until Mar 2. It may rain on Mar 3, but just for a day,” said meteorologist Omar Farooq.
Meanwhile, parts of Bangladesh experienced rain towards the end of last week. The sky was cloudy on Friday with a light chill in the air at night.
Sunday brought rains to parts of Rajshahi Division, Mymensingh and Tangail. The BMD recorded the highest rainfall of 31 mm in Bogura.
The mercury plunged to 10.5 degrees Celsius in Panchagarh’s Tetulia at 6 am on Monday, the lowest in the country. The highest temperature was recorded at 31.3 degrees Celsius recorded in Cox’s Bazar.