Dhaka Elevated Expressway's Karwan Bazar ramp set to open

The government is set to open an exit ramp of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway's Karwan Bazar section that will allow vehicles from the airport to get down directly next to the FDC gate.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will inaugurate the ramp for use to traffic at 10:30am on Wednesday, said Sheikh Walid Foyez, a spokesman for the ministry.

Vehicles from Uttara will be able to get down at Moghbazar, Hatirjheel and Karwan Bazar areas once the ramp is opened to the public for use.

The length of the main route of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway will cover 19.73 km while its total length, including the ramps, will be 46.73 kilometres. There will be a total 31 ramps for vehicles to move on the expressway once the entire construction is completed.