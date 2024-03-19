    বাংলা

    Dhaka Elevated Expressway's Karwan Bazar ramp set to open

    Vehicles from Uttara will be able to get down at Moghbazar, Hatirjheel and Karwan Bazar areas once the ramp is opened to public for use

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 March 2024, 04:32 PM
    Updated : 19 March 2024, 04:32 PM

    The government is set to open an exit ramp of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway's Karwan Bazar section that will allow vehicles from the airport to get down directly next to the FDC gate.

    Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will inaugurate the ramp for use to traffic at 10:30am on Wednesday, said Sheikh Walid Foyez, a spokesman for the ministry.

    Vehicles from Uttara will be able to get down at Moghbazar, Hatirjheel and Karwan Bazar areas once the ramp is opened to the public for use.

    The length of the main route of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway will cover 19.73 km while its total length, including the ramps, will be 46.73 kilometres. There will be a total 31 ramps for vehicles to move on the expressway once the entire construction is completed.

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the first phase of the expressway on Sept 2 last year.

    The 11.5 km-section from the airport's Kawla to Farmgate was opened to traffic for use the next day. This section will have 16 ramps once the Karwan Bazar one opens.

    The expressway allows all vehicles except motorcycles and three-wheelers. The Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation has introduced special bus services on the expressway.

    The estimated budget for the project is over Tk 89.4 billion.

