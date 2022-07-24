4 die as train rams bus in Gazipur

Three others succumbed to their injuries while they were on their way to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

The injured are receiving treatment at several hospitals in Gazipur and Mymensingh.

Gazipur Deputy Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman inspected the scene of the Sreepur accident.

He said four deaths were reported so far and each of the families of the dead would receive Tk 20,000 for their burials. The injured will get Tk 10,000 as assistance.

A probe will be launched by the district administration into the accident, the deputy commissioner said.