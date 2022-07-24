4 die as train rams bus in Gazipur

Four people have died and at least 15 others have been injured after a bus was rammed by a train on the Maizpara rail crossing in Gazipur’s Sreepur.
The incident took place on the Joydebpur-Mymensingh rail line at 7:30 am, according to Sreepur Railway Station Master Md Harun-or-Rashid.
A Balaka commuter train bound for Mymensingh crashed into the bus on the rail tracks between Kaoraid Rail Station and Satkhamari Rail Station, Harun said.
The bus was carrying workers to the Zaman Fashion Limited factory when it was struck by the train and overturned on the side of the road, he added.
One of the victims died on the spot and has been identified as a woman named Priya, but police could not immediately identify the others, according to Md Shahidullah, chief at the Gazipur railway police outpost.
Three others succumbed to their injuries while they were on their way to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.
The injured are receiving treatment at several hospitals in Gazipur and Mymensingh.
Gazipur Deputy Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman inspected the scene of the Sreepur accident.
He said four deaths were reported so far and each of the families of the dead would receive Tk 20,000 for their burials. The injured will get Tk 10,000 as assistance.
A probe will be launched by the district administration into the accident, the deputy commissioner said.