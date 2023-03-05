Dhaka police chief says Mirpur Road building explosion appears to be an accident

More investigation is needed to find out the cause of the building blast on Mirpur Road, but initially it appears to be an accident, Dhaka police chief Khandker Golam Faruq has said.

The explosion at the three-floor building near the Science Lab crossing on Sunday morning left at least three people dead and 30 others injured.

DMP Commissioner Faruq inspected the site as the bomb disposal unit sifted through the debris.

Nothing akin to explosives or splinters was found, he said.

The explosion occurred around 10:52 am, rocking the area as the building near Sukonna Tower partially collapsed. The building caught fire immediately after the explosion.

“We believe that an AC on the second floor exploded,” said Additional Police Commissioner Shahen Shah.