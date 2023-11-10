CEC Awal urges officials to ensure 'visibly transparent' election

Highlighting the Election Commission's pivotal role in ensuring transparency, Awal said that a transparent process is crucial to tackle misinformation. "Transparency means the truth, not falsehood. We must address any wrongdoing if identified."

He highlighted the EC's goal of conducting a peaceful, free, and disciplined election, urging officials to carry out their roles diligently.

Awal noted the key roles played by police superintendents and deputy commissioners, and called for a coordinated effort to ensure a seamless election process. "It's not power but a sense of responsibility that is needed for this task. But if necessary, you must use your power to perform your duties."