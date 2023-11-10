    বাংলা

    CEC Awal urges officials to ensure 'visibly transparent' election

    Awal emphasised that a transparent process eliminates misinformation

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 Nov 2023, 07:37 AM
    Updated : 10 Nov 2023, 07:37 AM

    Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has urged administration officials and police to ensure a 'visibly transparent' electoral process as he emphasised the anticipation surrounding upcoming national polls in Bangladesh.

    “Statements for and against the election are issued every day. The fact that other countries are sending election observers has added a new dimension," the CEC said at the inaugural ceremony of a training programme for administration officials and police on Friday.

    Highlighting the Election Commission's pivotal role in ensuring transparency, Awal said that a transparent process is crucial to tackle misinformation. "Transparency means the truth, not falsehood. We must address any wrongdoing if identified."

    He highlighted the EC's goal of conducting a peaceful, free, and disciplined election, urging officials to carry out their roles diligently.

    Awal noted the key roles played by police superintendents and deputy commissioners, and called for a coordinated effort to ensure a seamless election process. "It's not power but a sense of responsibility that is needed for this task. But if necessary, you must use your power to perform your duties."

    "Our main job is to ensure that the people's right to vote is never hampered. Everyone should be able to cast their vote. The entire nation will see what happens on election day. The media coverage will highlight the election environment."

    Awal warned against actions that could jeopardise the neutrality of the process, saying, "If someone sits inside the voting booth and stamps the ballots, our neutrality will be questioned."

    RELATED STORIES
    Election schedule to be announced soon: CEC Awal
    Election schedule coming soon: CEC
    The EC provided an update to President Shahabuddin about its preparations for the 12th national polls
    EC officials arrive at Bangabhaban to brief president on upcoming national polls
    EC officials at Bangabhaban to brief president on polls
    The meeting holds great significance, typically occurring before the election schedule is officially announced
    Election will be held on schedule, CEC Awal tells US Ambassador Haas
    Election will be held on schedule: CEC to Haas
    The EC has no option but to hold elections on time whether parties opt in or not, the CEC says
    Elections will be stopped across the country if not done properly: CEC
    CEC threatens nationwide election halt for irregularities
    If the election goes awry, it will be stopped, and a fresh election will be held, Kazi Habibul Awal says

    Opinion

    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine