CEC Awal urges officials to ensure 'visibly transparent' election

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has urged administration officials and police to ensure a 'visibly transparent' electoral process as he emphasised the anticipation surrounding upcoming national polls in Bangladesh.
“Statements for and against the election are issued every day. The fact that other countries are sending election observers has added a new dimension," the CEC said at the inaugural ceremony of a training programme for administration officials and police on Friday.
Highlighting the Election Commission's pivotal role in ensuring transparency, Awal said that a transparent process is crucial to tackle misinformation. "Transparency means the truth, not falsehood. We must address any wrongdoing if identified."
He highlighted the EC's goal of conducting a peaceful, free, and disciplined election, urging officials to carry out their roles diligently.
Awal noted the key roles played by police superintendents and deputy commissioners, and called for a coordinated effort to ensure a seamless election process. "It's not power but a sense of responsibility that is needed for this task. But if necessary, you must use your power to perform your duties."
"Our main job is to ensure that the people's right to vote is never hampered. Everyone should be able to cast their vote. The entire nation will see what happens on election day. The media coverage will highlight the election environment."
Awal warned against actions that could jeopardise the neutrality of the process, saying, "If someone sits inside the voting booth and stamps the ballots, our neutrality will be questioned."