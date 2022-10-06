Hasina questions sanctions on RAB, wonders if US is unhappy with its counter-terrorism activities

Sheikh Hasina has questioned sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion, asking if the US is unhappy with the force’s counter-terrorism operations.

In a briefing about her trip to the US and the United Kingdom on Thursday, the prime minister also suggested Washington should share responsibilities for the RAB’s activities since it trained the elite police force.

Hasina said she was not certain when and how much the Biden administration would ease the sanctions on the RAB. “But,” she questioned, “what’s the point of placing sanctions on what we’ve used to counter terrorism in Bangladesh?”