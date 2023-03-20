Sacked AL leader Helena Jahangir jailed for two years in fraud case

A Dhaka court has jailed Helena Jahangir, who was sacked by an Awami League subcommittee last year, for two years over fraud.

In a verdict on Tuesday, Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain also sentenced four others to two years in prison.

They are Joyjatra Television General Manager Hazera Khatun, Chief News Editor Qamruzzaman Arif, Coordinator Sanaullah Nuri and Staff Reporter Mahfuz Shahriar.

Helena and Hazera were not present during the sentencing, prompting lawyer A Rauf to appeal for more time, but the judge rejected it.