US reiterates call for dialogue between major political parties in Bangladesh

The US state department has spoken on the letter from US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu calling for unconditional discussions between the three largest political parties in Bangladesh amid the unrest ahead of the 12th national election.



Spokesperson Matthew Miller, however, declined to answer several other questions on the current political situation in the country on Thursday, stating that his country believes the future of the Bangladesh government should be determined by its people.



US Assistant Secretary of State Lu sent letters to three major Bangladeshi political parties - the Awami League, the BNP, and the Jatiya Party - urging them to engage in dialogue without preconditions in an effort to hold free, fair and peaceful elections.