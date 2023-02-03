Runway tyre burst halts flight operations at Sylhet airport for 2.5 hours

Bangladesh moved up to 73rd in the ranking, but the South Asian nation is still classified as a 'hybrid regime' with an unchanged score of 5.99
A tyre of a Biman Bangladesh plane burst while taking off, suspending operations at Sylhet Osmani International Airport for two and a half hours on Friday.
No aircraft took off or landed after the incident at 1:15 pm, said airport Manager Hafiz Ahmed.
Operations resumed at 3:45 pm after the Biman aircraft with 148 passengers on a domestic flight was taken to the hangar, Hafiz said.