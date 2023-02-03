    বাংলা

    Runway tyre burst halts flight operations at Sylhet airport for 2.5 hours

    Services resumed after the plane was taken to the hangar

    Sylhet Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 Feb 2023, 01:11 PM
    Updated : 3 Feb 2023, 01:11 PM

    A tyre of a Biman Bangladesh plane burst while taking off, suspending operations at Sylhet Osmani International Airport for two and a half hours on Friday.

    No aircraft took off or landed after the incident at 1:15 pm, said airport Manager Hafiz Ahmed.

    Operations resumed at 3:45 pm after the Biman aircraft with 148 passengers on a domestic flight was taken to the hangar, Hafiz said.

