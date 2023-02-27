    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to allow dual citizenship in 44 more countries

    The number of countries where Bangladeshis were allowed to hold dual citizenship was 57 but expatriates in many other countries wanted the facility

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 Feb 2023, 04:34 PM
    Updated : 27 Feb 2023, 04:34 PM


    The government will allow Bangladeshis to hold dual citizenship in 44 more countries, taking the total to 101.

    The cabinet approved a proposal on the matter in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office on Monday.

    Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain said the number of countries where Bangladeshis were allowed to hold dual citizenship was 57 but expatriates in many other countries wanted the facility.

    The new countries to be put on the dual citizenship list include 19 in Africa, 12 in South America, and 12 in the Caribbeans. Bangladesh in Fiji in the Oceania region will also get the facility.

    The 19 countries in Africa are Egypt, South Africa, Kenya, Algeria, Sudan, Morocco, Ghana, Rwanda, Burundi, Tunisia, Sierra Leone, Libya, Congo, Liberia, Central African Republic, Eritrea, Gambia, Botswana and Mauritius.


    The 12 South American countries are Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Venezuela, Suriname, Argentina, Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Uruguay and Guyana.

    The 12 countries of the Caribbean region are Cuba, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Bahamas, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Dominica, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Saint Kitts and

