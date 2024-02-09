Bangladesh arrests 23 armed Rohingya trespassers from Myanmar

Police have arrested 23 armed Rohingya men who were caught by Border Guard Bangladesh after trespassing from Myanmar amid fighting between the military and rebels.

Police were taking legal action against them and trying to find out why the registered residents of refugee camps had crossed the border into Myanmar, said Mahfuzul Islam, superintendent of police in the district.

A case was started against them at Ukhiya Police Station in Cox’s Bazar after their arrest on Friday.

The refugees carrying 12 arms and ammunition entered Bangladesh through different points, according to Mahfuzul.