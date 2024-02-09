    বাংলা

    Bangladesh arrests 23 armed Rohingya trespassers from Myanmar

    The registered residents of refugee camps had crossed the border into Myanmar amid fighting between the military and rebels

    Senior CorrespondentCox’s Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 Feb 2024, 02:16 PM
    Updated : 9 Feb 2024, 02:16 PM

    Police have arrested 23 armed Rohingya men who were caught by Border Guard Bangladesh after trespassing from Myanmar amid fighting between the military and rebels.

    Police were taking legal action against them and trying to find out why the registered residents of refugee camps had crossed the border into Myanmar, said Mahfuzul Islam, superintendent of police in the district.

    A case was started against them at Ukhiya Police Station in Cox’s Bazar after their arrest on Friday.

    The refugees carrying 12 arms and ammunition entered Bangladesh through different points, according to Mahfuzul.

    Panic has gripped the Tumbru border area in Bandarban's Naikhongchhari Upazila and Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar over the past week, with gunshots regularly ringing out from the Myanmar side amid heavy fighting between security forces and rebels from the Arakan Army.

    Gunfire and mortar shells also reached Bangladeshi territory in the past few days, hitting homes, and killing two people, including a woman.

    Bangladesh strongly protested against the casualties by summoning the ambassador of Myanmar on Tuesday.

    Local residents have also claimed that several armed men have infiltrated the Rohingya camps in the south coast.

    Addressing these claims, BGB Director General Maj Gen Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui on Wednesday said, "We have received information about a few criminals. They will be handed over to the police."

    RELATED STORIES
    Sporadic gunfire punctuates relative calm along Bangladesh-Myanmar border
    Sporadic gunfire punctuates relative calm in border areas
    The intense gunfire that echoed from across the Myanmar border has subsided, though sporadic gunshots still ring out
    Bus crushes 2 Rohingya children to death in Teknaf
    2 Rohingya children die in Teknaf road accident
    The children were going to visit relatives in another Rohingya camp with their fathers when a bus hit them
    Myanmar war: Bangladesh to evacuate residents from risky border areas
    Myanmar war: Bangladesh to evacuate residents from border areas
    Fighting between Myanmar’s junta forces and rebels has already spilled over the border, leading to casualties
    95 Myanmar border guards take shelter in Bangladesh amid clashes with insurgents
    95 Myanmar border guards flee to Bangladesh
    Members of the Border Guard Police have been fleeing across the border as junta forces and rebels clash

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps