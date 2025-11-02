Second day without visitors leaves Saint Martin’s traders worried

For the second day of the tourist season, not a single visitor have travelled to Saint Martin’s Island, leaving local traders disheartened after being granted permission to operate for three months.

Although overnight stays are not allowed in November, small traders -- particularly restaurant owners, coconut sellers and three-wheeler drivers -- had been waiting anxiously for tourists to return.

But on Sunday, no one made the trip to the island.

A notification issued by the Department of Environment on Oct 22 allows boats to operate to Saint Martin from November, but overnight stays remain completely banned.

In December and January, a maximum of 2,000 tourists per day will be allowed on the island.

The directive also outlined 12 conditions aimed at protecting the environment, ecosystem and biodiversity.

The tourist season began on Saturday, but only four people turned up at the jetty to travel to the island, leading ship operators to cancel departures.

The same situation continued into the following day.

Ship owners said the journey from Cox’s Bazar to Saint Martin’s and back takes around 14 to 15 hours, while visitors are permitted to stay only for one hour.

They believe this has discouraged most travellers.

Salamat Ullah, owner of Daruchini Dwip Restaurant at the island’s jetty, said: “On the second day as well, no tourists came to Saint Martin’s. I rented a restaurant under a four-year contract, spending Tk 2 million.

“In the first year, the Myanmar border issue reduced visitor numbers. Last year, government restrictions meant tourists arrived for just two or three months, so business wasn’t good.”

“I hoped to recover my investment by the end of the contract, but that now seems impossible. I may have to shut down with losses,” he added.

Local resident and Union Parishad member Syed Alam said: “The government banned overnight stays in November and fixed the departure point at Nuniachhara in Cox’s Bazar town. From such a long distance, tourists are unwilling to make the trip.

He added, “We think the government has formally reopened the island but made it too difficult to visit. For the three months when tourism is allowed, there should be a real opportunity for visitors.

“Authorities should consider the hardship of local residents, not just tourism operators.”

Abdul Mannan, a Sonali Bank official from Dinajpur visiting Shah Porir Dwip in Teknaf, said: “I wanted to visit Saint Martin’s, but that plan failed. So I came here instead.

“Travel from the Shah Porir Dwip jetty by trawler or speedboat is also banned. With same-day return rules, the cost and effort don’t add up. I couldn’t see Saint Martin’s after all.”

Acting Union Parishad Chairman Fayezul Islam said, “Island residents are frustrated as no tourists came again [on Sunday]. Those who depend on tourism are suffering most.

“Ship services have been restricted to the BIWTA jetty at Nuniachhara in Cox’s Bazar.”

He called for ship movement to start from the Navy jetty at Inani in Ukhia.

Hossain Islam Bahadur, general secretary of the Sea Cruise Operator Owners Association of Bangladesh, said: “Tourists are not interested in travelling from Cox’s Bazar as night stays are banned. We initially planned to operate from there, but with little response, we cancelled the decision.”

He added: “If ships cannot carry enough passengers, operating costs can’t be recovered. The government could reconsider and allow ships to run from Inani instead.”