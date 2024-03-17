Police recover woman’s body from in-laws’ house in Feni

Police have recovered the body of a housewife from her in-laws’ house in Feni’s Sonagazi Upazila.

Her in-laws fled with her three-year-old child.

The body was recovered from the house of Ramzan Ali Mistry in Vadadiya village on Saturday, said Sudeep Roy Polash, chief of Songazi Model Police Station.

Yasmin Akter, 25, was the wife of Mehedi Hasan, a migrant worker living in Oman.

Informed by the local public representative, police recovered Yasmin’s body from the bed of the house. The bedroom door was ajar and no one else was at the house.

Yasmin’s parents-in-law, brother-in-law, and his wife had beaten her a lot for a long time, said her mother Roshnara Begum. The families even held several meetings over the issue.