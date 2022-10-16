Dhaka bus passengers face chaos despite e-ticketing

An experimental e-ticketing system for buses on certain Dhaka routes has settled the issue of excessive bus fares, but failed to manage the rush of passengers to collect the tickets and board buses.
Tickets are not given to passengers until the buses arrive and are sold on the streets as there are no designated ticket counters, according to passengers. Tickets are not handed out sequentially either, leading to disorderly situations.
Passengers are picked up from undesignated stops and the transport workers take most of the extra profit, angering the owners.
Syed Rezaul Karim Khokon, chairman of Trans Silva Paribahan, said, “The workers are not cooperating in picking up and dropping off passengers at specific places. Some passengers also have the habit of boarding and getting off from buses at random places.”
"Although the workers still collect fares from such passengers, we do not receive the extra earnings," Rezaul said.
However, both passengers and workers are satisfied with not having to argue over fares. Online tickets are sold at the rates set by the government. No altercations between the two parties were seen in Mirpur on Saturday.
Medical technologist Kamruzzaman was travelling to Uttara from Mirpur-2 via Prajapati Paribahan. Responding to a question about the changes he has observed after the introduction of the e-ticketing system, Kamruzzaman said, "The new ticketing system has benefited the passengers. Earlier, the passengers used to pay Tk 20 instead of Tk 16 and Tk 40 instead of Tk 35 for travelling on certain routes.”
"Now, we are purchasing tickets with set fares but it is still a chaotic situation.”
Businessman Shafiqullah, en route to Badda on Rajdhani Paribahan from Mirpur-10, praised the new system. “Earlier, there were many issues over fares. The workers asked for different fares at different times. Now, they are charging a fixed amount. Disputes over fares inside the buses have also become rare. Fewer people are boarding the buses from random places.”
The workers also confirmed that arguments over fares have decreased. Nuruzzaman, a driver of Rajdhani Paribahan, said, "There are no longer arguments over fares. I can drive comfortably now.”
Sagar Mia, a ticket seller of Achim Paribahan, said, "There is no waybill now and passengers are charged genuine fares. Passengers pay the fare by inspecting the ticketing devices themselves.”
Many passengers have, however, complained about the lack of ticket counters.
Engineer Abdus Sattar, who was waiting to purchase a ticket for Rajdhani Paribahan from the Mirpur-2 stop, said, “The counter must be fixed. Tickets should not be handed out randomly. The location of the counter should be written down on the bus or on its window.”
"The vehicles all arrive suddenly and then everyone rushes to board the buses. As everyone is in a hurry, there are risks of accidents.”
Teacher Md Saidul Islam, who was waiting at Mirpur-10 to go to Uttara, said: “I was standing here for a long time and could not get a ticket. I was told that I will be given a ticket once the bus arrives. Now, they are selling the tickets and the passengers are jostling to buy them.”
SK Dipu, a ticket seller of Achim Paribahan at the Mirpur-2 stop, said, “We have no idea which bus will arrive next. That is why we do not sell tickets in advance.”
"It would have been beneficial for both the passengers and us if the companies had separate ticketing outlets."
Paristhan bus ticket checker Abdul Qayyum said, "We do not have a fixed place to stand. We have to stand on the roads and sell tickets.”
“We can get run over by a bus anytime. If there is a specific ticketing outlet or line, it will benefit everyone.”
KM Rafiqul Islam, managing director of Prajapati Paribahan, called on the city corporation authorities to take action in this regard. “We have to sell tickets on foot. There is no place to sit.”
In September, the Dhaka Road Transport Owners’ Association started an e-ticketing pilot programme. The system was first introduced by Trans Silva Paribahan. Later, it was adopted by Mirpur Super Link, Prajapati, Paristhan, Basumati Paribahan, Achim and Rajdhani Paribahan.
But Trans Silva withdrew from the e-ticketing system after 20 days of operation.
Syed Rezaul Karim Khokon, chairman of the company, said, “We have moved away due to some infrastructural mismanagement and inconsistencies. We have talked with the transport leaders. We will return to the system if all other bus companies on the route adopt the new system.”
FEWER BUSES
Passengers were seen waiting for buses at various points in Mirpur on Saturday, a holiday. The buses arrived packed with passengers and less frequently.
Passenger Kamruzzaman said, "After the introduction of e-ticketing services, the bus owners' profits have decreased. As a result, buses are not readily available. It becomes more problematic during office hours. The buses that arrive are overcrowded.”
Mustafa Kamal, another Uttara-bound private employee, said, “The number of vehicles has also decreased with the reduction in fares. It has added to the difficulties.”
Nuruzzaman said the income of the owners has decreased because of the new system. "Earlier, the owners used to earn Tk 3,000 a day minus all the expenses. Now, they only profit Tk 800-1000 per day.”
He declined to comment on the reason behind the reduction in buses.
Claiming that the bus owners are being harmed by the new system, Rafiqul said, "We are not getting the proper response from passengers. They are misusing the system by travelling more than they paid for.”
“Our staff members are not cooperating as well. As a result, a small number of buses have been taken off the routes.”
Wajuddin, managing director of Parishthan Paribahan, said, "The e-ticketing system has reduced the fares. The seating services are not there anymore. About 80-85 passengers are now boarding each bus.”
“Vehicles are breaking down almost every day. Bus owners are not very rich. It is difficult for them to get buses on the streets while suffering financially.”
OWNERS’ ASSOCIATION NOT GIVING UP
Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury, secretary general of Jatri Kalyan Samity, said, “The transformation of anything from analogue to digital is a positive process. In this regard, we are looking at e-ticketing positively.”
“But in any system, the owners are more concerned about their profits. If they let go of this thinking and become more service-oriented, it will be possible to implement the system."
Momin Mehdi, the founder of Save the Road, said, “The e-ticketing system in Bangladesh is completely unplanned. It has been proven to be anti-passenger.”
“Due to various anomalies, 60 percent of commuters in Dhaka are suffering. It is the demand of the time to arrange government bus services to overcome the situation.”
However, Khandaker Enayet Ullah, general secretary of the Dhaka Road Transport Owners’ Association, is optimistic about the new system. "There are some issues with the e-ticketing system. We have called the bus owners and will hold discussions with them. We are working to introduce the system everywhere by identifying the problems.”
[Writing in English by Md Taif Kamal]