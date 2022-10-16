Dhaka bus passengers face chaos despite e-ticketing

"Now, we are purchasing tickets with set fares but it is still a chaotic situation.”

Businessman Shafiqullah, en route to Badda on Rajdhani Paribahan from Mirpur-10, praised the new system. “Earlier, there were many issues over fares. The workers asked for different fares at different times. Now, they are charging a fixed amount. Disputes over fares inside the buses have also become rare. Fewer people are boarding the buses from random places.”

The workers also confirmed that arguments over fares have decreased. Nuruzzaman, a driver of Rajdhani Paribahan, said, "There are no longer arguments over fares. I can drive comfortably now.”

Sagar Mia, a ticket seller of Achim Paribahan, said, "There is no waybill now and passengers are charged genuine fares. Passengers pay the fare by inspecting the ticketing devices themselves.”

Many passengers have, however, complained about the lack of ticket counters.

Engineer Abdus Sattar, who was waiting to purchase a ticket for Rajdhani Paribahan from the Mirpur-2 stop, said, “The counter must be fixed. Tickets should not be handed out randomly. The location of the counter should be written down on the bus or on its window.”

"The vehicles all arrive suddenly and then everyone rushes to board the buses. As everyone is in a hurry, there are risks of accidents.”

Teacher Md Saidul Islam, who was waiting at Mirpur-10 to go to Uttara, said: “I was standing here for a long time and could not get a ticket. I was told that I will be given a ticket once the bus arrives. Now, they are selling the tickets and the passengers are jostling to buy them.”

SK Dipu, a ticket seller of Achim Paribahan at the Mirpur-2 stop, said, “We have no idea which bus will arrive next. That is why we do not sell tickets in advance.”

"It would have been beneficial for both the passengers and us if the companies had separate ticketing outlets."

Paristhan bus ticket checker Abdul Qayyum said, "We do not have a fixed place to stand. We have to stand on the roads and sell tickets.”

“We can get run over by a bus anytime. If there is a specific ticketing outlet or line, it will benefit everyone.”