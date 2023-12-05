Fears of collapse as three-storey building begins to tilt in Chattogram

A three-storey building has begun to tilt in Chattogram’s Pahartali, amid digging work on a nearby canal, prompting fears of a collapse.
The authorities were informed about the incident in Pahartali’s Uttar Sarai Para area on Tuesday afternoon.
“Digging work on the Goynar Chora canal damaged the ground below the building,” said Abdur Razzak, deputy assistant director of the fire service's Chattogram zone.
“The gap between the three-storey building and the one next to it was around six inches, but that distance has closed since the incident."
The authorities have not found any cracks on the tilted building, which houses six families.
An initial investigation suggests the canal digging work is part of an initiative taken to curb waterlogging in the port city, Razzak said.
“The residents of the building are not being evacuated as the engineers have yet to reach a decision on the matter even after an inspection.”