Bangladesh to hold monthly breakfasts to attract Chinese, Korean investors

The chief advisor will attend some of the meetings himself

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus has announced a new initiative to host monthly breakfast meetings to directly hear and address the concerns of Chinese and South Korean investors.

The announcement was made during a meeting with a delegation of Chinese investors at the State Guest House Jamuna on Tuesday.

More than 30 representatives from sectors including infrastructure, power, logistics, and information technology are attending the Bangladesh Investment Summit 2025.

According to a statement from the Chief Advisor’s Office, the executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) will host these monthly gatherings on the 10th of each month.

The chief advisor is expected to attend several of the meetings himself.

“Over the last eight months, we aimed to make it easier to invest in Bangladesh,” said Yunus.

“The country has never had such a conducive environment for foreign investment before.”

He also revealed plans to launch a dedicated hotline and call centre for foreign investors.

“Any investor can call this number and register their complaints, and we will respond accordingly,” he said.

The Chinese delegation was led by Pauline Ngan, vice president of Mainland Headgear Limited.

Several of the participating firms expressed interest in investing in the existing Chinese Economic Zone in Chattogram, as well as a planned new zone in Mongla.

There was also discussion of modernising a seaport in the region to bolster logistics capacity.

Yunus noted that President Xi Jinping had expressed personal interest in strengthening economic ties during a recent summit meeting in Beijing.

“I was touched by his gesture,” the chief advisor said.

He also emphasised Bangladesh’s strategic geographic position, touting its access to neighbouring markets.

“We have a ready-made market here, and in addition, you can cater to landlocked countries such as Nepal and Bhutan.”

Chinese companies also expressed interest in investment in the electric vehicle (EV) transition, lithium-ion battery production, renewable energy sources such as wind turbines, and offshore photovoltaic solar power generation.