Bangladesh agrees to buy LNG from Japan’s Jera

The Bangladesh government has decided to buy one cargo of liquefied natural gas from Japan’s Jera Co at a ‘spot market’ rate in an effort to rapidly increase the fuel supply and power production.

The total cost of the shipment will be Tk 6.9 billion. The state-run Rupantarita Prakritik Gas, a company under Petrobangla, will buy 3.36 trillion Btu of LNG at $16.5 per unit, according to Syed Mahbub Khan, additional secretary of the Cabinet Division.

The proposal was one of six passed by the cabinet committee on government purchase at a meeting on Wednesday, led by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.