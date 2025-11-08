Locals loot seized hilsa from Barishal fisheries department

Locals have reportedly looted a large quantity of juvenile hilsa, locally known as Jatka, seized by the Barishal Divisional Fisheries Office.

The incident took place late on Friday night, according to Ali Hasan, assistant director of the Barishal District Fisheries Office.

The looted fish had been seized from a Dhaka-bound bus in Barishal city, the fisheries office said. The fish seized in 16 cartons had been taken to the fisheries office.

The fisheries office was distributing the fish among 30 orphanages, madrasas, and children’s homes when the looting occurred, said Ali Hasan.

“We had distributed fish from one carton to a few institutions when suddenly hundreds of men and women entered the compound,” he said.

“They formed a mob and looted the remaining 15 cartons of jatka. Even the law enforcement personnel on duty could not control the crowd despite using batons,” he added.

Fish traders in Barishal estimated that the looted fish were worth Tk 500,000.

“Poor locals rushed in to loot soon after the gate to the fisheries department compound had been opened,” said Al Amin, a witness.

Fisheries department officials, madrasa staff, Ansar members, and journalists were present at the compound to see the distribution of the fish among the poor.