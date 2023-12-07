    বাংলা

    Lawyer challenges death penalty provision at Supreme Court

    Advocate Ishrat Hasan challenged the death penalty on grounds that Bangladesh is a signatory to an international law banning capital punishment

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Dec 2023, 04:33 PM
    Updated : 7 Dec 2023, 04:33 PM

    A legal challenge has been mounted at the High Court to strike off the provision of the death penalty in the Bangladesh’s Penal Code.

    Advocate Ishrat Hasan brought a writ petition against capital punishment on Thursday.

    The respondents to the petition include the secretary of the Law and Justice Division of the law ministry, the secretary of the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division, and the registrar general of the Supreme Court.

    Ishrat cited the abolishment of the death penalty in 112 countries and argued that it be declared unconstitutional in Bangladesh.

    Many developed countries along with neighbouring countries like Bhutan and Nepal have abolished the penalty, Ishrat said, adding that Bangladesh was a signatory to an international law banning the death penalty.

    Unsure about when the writ petition will be heard in court, he said: “The break starts in a few days, so I can’t tell whether it will be held in the meantime or in January.”

    The Supreme Court is set to take a two-week break from Dec 19.

    RELATED STORIES
    16th amendment: Bangladesh apex court to hear review petition on Jan 18
    SC to hear 16th amendment review petition on Jan 18
    The Appellate Division decides that a six-member bench is competent to hear the review petition
    Security officers escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, Pakistan May 12, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo
    Court rejects Khan's plea to withdraw appeal in assets case
    Khan appealed last year in court against the Election Commission of Pakistan's finding that he had unlawfully sold state gifts
    Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, departs the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, Britain Jun 7, 2023.
    Prince Harry challenges security downgrade in London court
    Harry had received full publicly-funded security protection provided by the state before he decided to step back from his royal duties
    Top court upholds scrapping of Jamaat registration, barring party from contesting polls
    SC upholds scrapping of Jamaat registration
    The Appellate Division upholds a verdict that prevents the party from running for elected office

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron