Lawyer challenges death penalty provision at Supreme Court

Ishrat cited the abolishment of the death penalty in 112 countries and argued that it be declared unconstitutional in Bangladesh.

Many developed countries along with neighbouring countries like Bhutan and Nepal have abolished the penalty, Ishrat said, adding that Bangladesh was a signatory to an international law banning the death penalty.

Unsure about when the writ petition will be heard in court, he said: “The break starts in a few days, so I can’t tell whether it will be held in the meantime or in January.”

The Supreme Court is set to take a two-week break from Dec 19.