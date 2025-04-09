Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 09, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Late Frattesi goal hands Inter 2-1 victory at stunned Bayern

An 88th-minute tap in from close range devastates the Bavarians, who had equalised only three minutes earlier

Late goal sees Inter stun Bayern 2-1 at Allianz
Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Bayern Munich v Inter Milan - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany – Apr 8, 2025 Inter Milan's Davide Frattesi celebrates scoring their second goal with Lautaro Martinez REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth

Reuters

Published : 09 Apr 2025, 10:45 AM

Updated : 09 Apr 2025, 10:45 AM

Related Stories
Tanzim earns Test call-up against Zimbabwe
Tanzim earns Test call-up against Zimbabwe
Skipper Patidar lauds 'brave' Krunal after RCB win
Skipper Patidar lauds 'brave' Krunal after RCB win
Mumbai happy with Bumrah's form
Mumbai happy with Bumrah's form
Injury-hit Inter braced for Bayern test
Injury-hit Inter braced for Bayern test
Read More
Honorary citizenship for Youngone’s Kihak Sung
Honorary citizenship for Youngone’s Kihak Sung
State leagues prove to be talent hotbed for IPL
State leagues prove to be talent hotbed for IPL
Lucknow's Marsh, Pooran continue explosive start to IPL
Lucknow's Marsh, Pooran continue explosive start to IPL
EC forms expert panel to set expat voting method
EC forms expert panel to set expat voting method
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More