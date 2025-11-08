Left Democratic Alliance warns of action if Chittagong Port lease not withdrawn

The Left Democratic Alliance has warned that it will surround the State Guest House Jamuna, the official residence of the chief advisor, if the “plot to hand over the profitable Chittagong Port to foreigners” is not stopped.

A two-week nationwide protest, mass mobilisation, and march programme was announced from a meeting in Chattogram on Saturday.

Bazlur Rashid Firoz, coordinator of the Left Democratic Alliance, announced the programme at the meeting held at the city’s old railway station.

[More to follow]