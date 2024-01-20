4 dead as bus crushes small passenger transport in Faridpur

A bus has crushed a small passenger vehicle locally called Laguna, killing at least four people and injuring five others at Bhanga Upazila in Faridpur.

The head-on collision between the two vehicles occurred in the Khaskandi area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway around 7pm on Friday, said Abu Sayeed Md Khairul Anam, chief of Bhanga Highway Police.

The dead victims include Mehedi Matubbor, 25, Hafizul Islam, 40, and Sirajul Islam. Whose age could not be confirmed immediately. The other victim was yet to be identified.