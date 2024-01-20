    বাংলা

    4 dead as bus crushes small passenger transport in Faridpur

    At least five others have been injured in the accident in Bhanga Upazila

    Faridpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Jan 2024, 06:10 PM
    Updated : 19 Jan 2024, 06:10 PM

    A bus has crushed a small passenger vehicle locally called Laguna, killing at least four people and injuring five others at Bhanga Upazila in Faridpur.

    The head-on collision between the two vehicles occurred in the Khaskandi area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway around 7pm on Friday, said Abu Sayeed Md Khairul Anam, chief of Bhanga Highway Police.

    The dead victims include Mehedi Matubbor, 25, Hafizul Islam, 40, and Sirajul Islam. Whose age could not be confirmed immediately. The other victim was yet to be identified.

    Of the injured, Rani Bala, 60, and Pabitra Bala, 35, were admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in Faridpur in a critical condition.

    Citing witnesses, Sayeed said all the victims were passengers of the Laguna and four of them died on the spot after the collision with a Dhaka-bound Sohag Paribahan bus from Gopalganj.

    Police rescued and sent the injured to hospital.

    The bus passengers were unharmed, the police officer said.

