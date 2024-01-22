    বাংলা

    High Court asks why Labaid shouldn’t pay Tk 10m to patient for ‘wrong treatment’

    Yusuf Majumder Shakil spent Tk 620,000 on the treatment, yet lost both of his kidneys

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Jan 2024, 06:50 PM
    Updated : 21 Jan 2024, 06:50 PM

    The High Court has issued a rule asking Labaid Specialised Hospital and government officials why the private health facility should not pay Tk 10 million in compensation to a patient who lost his kidneys after ‘wrong treatment’. 

    The panel of Justice KM Kamrul Quader and Justice Khizir Hayat on Sunday also ordered the authorities to investigate the matter and report back in two months after hearing a writ petition. 

    The health secretary, the head of the Directorate General of Health Services, the president of Bangladesh Medical Association, the managing director and Dr HR Harun of the hospital have four weeks to respond to the rule. 

    Ekhlas Uddin Bhuiyan, the lawyer for the petitioner, said his client Yusuf Majumder Shakil lost both of his kidneys after receiving the ‘wrong treatment’ at Labaid Specialised Hospital under the supervision of Dr Harun. 

    Shakil spent Tk 620,000 on the treatment, according to Ekhlas. 

    “He is in mortal danger as he needs immediate kidney transplantation. This is why he filed a writ petition with the High Court, seeking compensation for wrong treatment,” he added.

