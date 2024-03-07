Water salinity puts people’s health at risk, affects crops in Mongla coastal region

It was a night just like any other in rural Bangladesh. At Al Madina restaurant, the food was also nothing different to the one served in other places. It was the water that tasted totally different – too salty to drink.
More than half of the coastal areas of Bangladesh suffer from salinity affecting fresh water supply for drinking, cooking or bathing, according to a government estimate.
A non-government organisation puts Mongla, an Upazila or sub-district, in Bagerhat as the most vulnerable among the areas affected by the problem.
“Salinity is the main problem in water here. Saline water has made our lives tough,” said Md Barik Sheikh, a resident of Dighirkul in Chandpai who vends spicy puffed rice on the street outside Mechhershah Secondary School.
Sabrana Tabassum, a Class 10 student of the school, said they had used to preserve rain water in large clay water pots. When the water from the pots are finished, they used fitkari or alum stone to decontaminate and drink pond water.
The lack of a proper way for preservation or decontamination had caused water-borne diseases before the situation improved with the arrival of advanced systems, she said.
“Still, I suffer from skin diseases, mostly in my belly and back, as we have to use saline water for bathing and other purposes. Dark spots have grown on my body. Even my hair falls like threads.”
HEALTH RISKS
Locals say saline water flows into all the freshwater ponds and other water bodies throughout monsoon, causing different types of diseases.
“My son caught dysentery after drinking pond water. He escaped death. Saline water will start flowing after a month. It’ll continue until Shraban [the last month of monsoon in Bangla calendar]. We’re always worried about it,” said Kakoli Mandal, a local woman.
Chandpai resident Shah Alam said his mother had developed an infection in her uterus after regularly bathing in the pond.
“We, some residents of the area, contacted the health ministry which sent a team of doctors from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University for cancer screening.
Among 176 patients who underwent tests at that time, two had early symptoms of cancer while 22 others were found to have tumours or other health issues, according to Shah Alam. “The doctors said all these cases were caused by saline water.”
Jasmine Akter Poly said her neighbour’s family always drank and cooked food with salty pond water.
After the neighbour’s daughter had a miscarriage during the seventh month into her pregnancy, a doctor at Khulna Medical College Hospital said it was caused by their use of salty water, said Jasmine.
Hena Akter of Narkeltola in Mithakhali developed skin disease eczema because of saline water.
“She suffered for a long time and took her own life by hanging herself,” said her neighbour Monira Begum.
Lelin Chowdhury, a public health expert, said more use of saline water leads to a rise in the level of sodium chloride in blood, which may cause high blood pressure and kidney problems.
It may also cause skin diseases, uncomfort, burning and allergic reaction, he said.
AGRICULTURE SUFFERS AS SALINITY SPREADS
Crops in the regions are also being affected by saline water, which is raising the portion of uncultivable land because freshwater is needed for irrigation. The land still being cultivated does not return expected harvest.
Around 53 percent of the areas in the coastal districts of Bangladesh are affected by saline water, according to the Soil Resource Development Institute or SRDI.
Shipra Halder, a member of Chila Union Council in Mongla, said they cultivate vegetables in their backyards, but the harvest is not good because of the salt in water. “Even the harvest of salt water-resistant paddy was not good after 25 farmers cultivated it with seeds provided by the government.”
She blamed the shrimp farms for the rise in salinity in water. “The water reserved in the farms is very salty. Salinity rises in the entire area when the shrimp farm water spreads in monsoon.”
According to government data Mongla has more than 7,000 shrimp farms.
Md Saiful Islam, agriculture office of Mongla Upazila, said the only cultivable pieces of land there are situated along the rivers and canals. “Early monsoon showers bring huge amounts of salt to these lands. And when irrigation is needed, the farmers don’t get freshwater.”
HIGHLIGHTS
● Widespread salinity issue: Over half of Bangladesh's coastal areas, including Mongla, are afflicted by water salinity, affecting freshwater supply for drinking, cooking, and bathing.
● Health risks from saline water: Residents experience various health issues due to saline water, including skin diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, and more severe conditions such as hypertension and kidney problems. There are reported cases of miscarriages and even suicide linked to the distress caused by these conditions.
● Agricultural impact: Salinity has a detrimental effect on agriculture, reducing the cultivable land area and compromising crop yields, including those of salt-resistant varieties. The shrimp farming industry is partly blamed for the increased salinity.
● Mitigation efforts: Initiatives like BRAC's rainwater harvesting project have been launched, providing thousands of people with access to clean water. These efforts include distributing water tanks to families and establishing community-level water reservoirs.
● Ongoing challenges: Despite these mitigation efforts, a significant portion of Mongla's population still lacks access to safe water. The challenges extend beyond drinking water to include water for general use.
● Community and government response: There is a collective call for comprehensive solutions to tackle both potable and usable water shortages. Projects focusing on rainwater harvesting, groundwater treatment, and the promotion of climate change mitigation practices are underway.
THE ROAD AHEAD: CALLS FOR COMPREHENSIVE ACTION
The non-governmental organisation BRAC's climate change project in Mongla, an Upazila with a population of over 178,000, focuses on utilising rainwater to address water salinity.
Shafiqur Rahman, a project official, noted that Mongla is particularly vulnerable, with increasing salinity levels.
The project, funded by the Danish government, commenced in July 2022, aiming to alleviate the water crisis in Mongla's six unions over a three-year period.
Rahman mentioned that about 30,000 people have already benefited, with a target of reaching 67,300 beneficiaries by the end of 2024.
He explained that this project operates in two ways: family-centred and community-centred.
BRAC has provided 4,200 selected families with a 2,000-litre water tank each, allowing them to store rainwater for later use under the project.
These tanks cost Tk 2,500 each, which is considered a contribution towards helping others set up tanks, he said.
"Moreover, we've established 26 community-level reservoirs, including at institutions like schools, madrasas, and temples. These reservoirs allow water collection every Friday from 8am to 12pm and 2pm to 4pm, priced at Tk 1 per litre."
Additionally, two water treatment plants and reservoirs have been established, powered by solar-operated Pond Sand Filters.
These facilities include a reserve tank with a capacity of 10,000 litres for storing rainwater, allowing for significant water conservation efforts.
Each facility provides clean water to approximately 250 individuals.
According to Rahman, there are 54 climate action groups in Mongla, each comprising 25 to 28 members.
These groups receive training on climate change impact mitigation and are equipped to maintain the tanks and equipment installed within the project area.
Rabeya Akhtar, a resident of Chandpai and a beneficiary of the project, expressed, "This project has significantly alleviated our drinking water crisis. Those unable to store water can access it for 50 paisa per litre."
Sabita Biswas from Madhya Haldibunia shared, "Fetching water used to take nearly an hour before. I had to do it twice daily, morning and afternoon, and also had to bathe outdoors. I used to drink pond water treated with alum, which I didn't like and caused stomach issues. But now, things have changed."
Although there has been some improvement in addressing drinking water scarcity in Mongla, less than half of the population has access to this resource.
However, no steps have been taken to tackle the shortage of usable water.
Local residents are calling for solutions to both potable and usable water shortages and are urging relevant stakeholders to take action.
Jayant Mallick, the executive engineer of Bagerhat district's Department of Public Health Engineering and in charge of Mongla Upazila, said, "Due to high salinity in coastal areas, household-based rainwater harvesting systems are being implemented. Various projects are under way to address this issue."
"In Bagerhat's five Upazilas, there are approximately 1.15 million residents. Among them, around 450,000 people have access to water through projects such as Pond Sand Filters and Rainwater Projects."
"We plan to extend this coverage by treating groundwater using pipeline systems soon. Surveys are currently ongoing to explore this possibility."
Kamrunnahar Hye, the vice-chairman of Mongla Upazila, explained to bdnews24.com, "Installing tubewells won't address the water scarcity here. Digging ponds is an option, but it's costly and requires maintenance.
“That's why we're implementing a rainwater harvesting project in our area, gradually providing tanks to households."
She added that the government's Local Government Initiative on Climate Change (LoGIC) project, a multi-donor collaborative initiative, is active here, focusing on rainwater conservation."
Kamrunnahar noted the involvement of NGOs like CSS, a humanitarian and socio-economic development organisation, and Jagorani Chakra Foundation in rainwater harvesting initiatives in the district.