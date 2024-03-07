Water salinity puts people’s health at risk, affects crops in Mongla coastal region



“We, some residents of the area, contacted the health ministry which sent a team of doctors from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University for cancer screening.



Among 176 patients who underwent tests at that time, two had early symptoms of cancer while 22 others were found to have tumours or other health issues, according to Shah Alam. “The doctors said all these cases were caused by saline water.”



Jasmine Akter Poly said her neighbour’s family always drank and cooked food with salty pond water.



After the neighbour’s daughter had a miscarriage during the seventh month into her pregnancy, a doctor at Khulna Medical College Hospital said it was caused by their use of salty water, said Jasmine.



Hena Akter of Narkeltola in Mithakhali developed skin disease eczema because of saline water.



“She suffered for a long time and took her own life by hanging herself,” said her neighbour Monira Begum.



Lelin Chowdhury, a public health expert, said more use of saline water leads to a rise in the level of sodium chloride in blood, which may cause high blood pressure and kidney problems.



It may also cause skin diseases, uncomfort, burning and allergic reaction, he said.



AGRICULTURE SUFFERS AS SALINITY SPREADS



Crops in the regions are also being affected by saline water, which is raising the portion of uncultivable land because freshwater is needed for irrigation. The land still being cultivated does not return expected harvest.



Around 53 percent of the areas in the coastal districts of Bangladesh are affected by saline water, according to the Soil Resource Development Institute or SRDI.



Shipra Halder, a member of Chila Union Council in Mongla, said they cultivate vegetables in their backyards, but the harvest is not good because of the salt in water. “Even the harvest of salt water-resistant paddy was not good after 25 farmers cultivated it with seeds provided by the government.”



She blamed the shrimp farms for the rise in salinity in water. “The water reserved in the farms is very salty. Salinity rises in the entire area when the shrimp farm water spreads in monsoon.”