95 Myanmar border guards take shelter in Bangladesh amid clashes with insurgents

On Saturday night, the rebels occupied a BGP outpost and 14 border police personnel fled into Bangladesh.

The number began to rise as the day rolled on. As of midnight on Sunday, 68 BGB personnel had entered Bangladesh. On Monday morning that number reached 95.

At least 15 of the Myanmar border guards were injured, according to BGB spokesman Shariful. Two of them are being treated at Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital.

Md Ashiqur Rahman, the hospital’s resident medical officer, said that both of them are in critical condition.

The two were identified as Ri Li Khine, 22, and Ja Ni Mong, 30.

It is unclear whether the 95 Myanmar border guards in BGB custody are the only ones to have crossed into Bangladesh.

The BGP personnel will be sent back to Myanmar, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Sunday. The government has already spoken with Myanmar on the issue.

“We do not know how long this war in Myanmar will last,” Khan said. “But we will not allow anyone else to cross the border and enter Bangladesh.”

Meanwhile, there have been reports that six injured members of the Arakan Army have been admitted to a private hospital in Cox’s Bazar. They are believed to have entered Bangladesh through the border in Naikhongchhari.

They are residents of the border state of Rakhine. Two of them are 24 years old, two others are 23, one is 20, and another is 22.

However, police have yet to provide details on the suspected rebels. Asked about the matter, Cox’s Bazar Sadar Police Station Inspector Kaisar Hamid only said that he was ‘making inquiries’.

Gofur Uddin Chowdhury, chairman of the Palankhali Union Council in Cox’s Bazar’ Ukhiya, said that extended gunfire and loud explosions could be heard from Sunday evening to around 2 am on Monday from across the border in Myanmar’s Dhekibunia.