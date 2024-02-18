    বাংলা

    In meeting with Zelensky, Bangladesh’s Hasina calls for end to Russia-Ukraine war

    The two leaders meet on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference

    Published : 17 Feb 2024, 09:17 PM
    Updated : 17 Feb 2024, 09:17 PM

    Sheikh Hasina has called upon all parties to find ways to stop the Russia-Ukraine war in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Munich.

    Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, who is accompanying her, briefed the media after the meeting at Hotel Bayerischer Hof on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, according to state news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

    "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina always says we are against all kinds of war. Today, she discussed time and again about how the war can be stopped while holding talks with Zelensky," Mahmud said.

    The two leaders also discussed how the attacks on innocent men and women in Gaza can be stopped.

    The premier reminded all that war cannot bring wellbeing for any one.

    "Others can be benefitted from the war. But the war cannot bring welfare for the countries  involved in war and their people have to be affected by the war," said Hasina.

    In this connection, the prime minister recollected her memories about the sufferings of Bangladeshis, including herself, during the 1971 Liberation War.

    She recalled her inhuman sufferings and the birth of her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy under the captivity of the Pakistani occupation forces during the War.

    "Bangladesh's foreign policy - 'Friendship to all, malice to none’ - prominently came up in the discussion between the prime minister and Zelenskyy," the foreign minister said.

    When asked, Mahmud said the Hasina-Zelensky meeting will not hamper at all the friendly relations between Bangladesh and Russia which got foundation during the Liberation War.

    "Our relationship with Russia is very wonderful. Russia stood beside us during the Liberation War and played a pivotal role in rebuilding Bangladesh after the war," he said.

    He said they only discussed how to stop the war.

