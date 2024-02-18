In meeting with Zelensky, Bangladesh’s Hasina calls for end to Russia-Ukraine war

Sheikh Hasina has called upon all parties to find ways to stop the Russia-Ukraine war in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Munich.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, who is accompanying her, briefed the media after the meeting at Hotel Bayerischer Hof on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, according to state news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina always says we are against all kinds of war. Today, she discussed time and again about how the war can be stopped while holding talks with Zelensky," Mahmud said.

The two leaders also discussed how the attacks on innocent men and women in Gaza can be stopped.

The premier reminded all that war cannot bring wellbeing for any one.

"Others can be benefitted from the war. But the war cannot bring welfare for the countries involved in war and their people have to be affected by the war," said Hasina.