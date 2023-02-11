'Admit failure and step aside': Family frustrated as RAB's decade-long probe into Sagar-Runi killings trudges on

However, Roman is far from convinced that the situation will change if another agency is put in charge of the investigation.

"We think that they [the RAB] can do it if they want. The CID can, too. However, taking the matter elsewhere would mean facing more harassment.

"If they [the RAB] can't do it, they should admit it and say they're sorry. Then the court may assign the task to someone else.”

All of Roman's early optimism about a successful investigation by the RAB has now dissipated.

“When [the RAB took over the investigation], we thought it was a good thing. But I've been given the runaround for many years now. We actually understand that nothing will happen. We wouldn't care now even if the FBI came in."

But what is the main sticking point in the investigation? Is it a lack of capacity or a lack of goodwill on the RAB's part? Or is it policy-related? Roman believes that a combination of these factors is to blame. "Maybe the RAB isn't doing anything because the government doesn't want it to."

"If the case had been resolved, it would have been a huge milestone for the RAB."

On whether he had been in touch with the case's investigation officer over the past year, Roman said, "The IO called and we exchanged pleasantries. Then he said they were trying [to solve the case]."

"After the murders, the home minister came and said that the matter would be resolved within 48 hours. The next day the IGP said that they were making appreciable progress. He didn't say these things for no reason."

Ten months after the incident, Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir, who became the home minister after Sahara, claimed that eight suspects had been identified.

However, five of them had actually been arrested over the murder of Narayan Chandra Datta Nitai, a doctor at the Chest Hospital in Mohakhali. A few others were arrested along with them.

At the time, the authorities said the same method was used to kill Sagar, Runi and Dr Nitai. But there was no further progress in the investigation.

Asked if the murders could have been the result of a robbery gone wrong, Roman said, "Whatever it is, give us proof. It could have been a trivial matter -- a thief may well have done it."