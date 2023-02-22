At least 1 dead as market in Chattogram catches fire

At least one person has been killed in a fire incident at a market in Chattogram’s Anderkilla.



The fire broke out in the tin-roofed shops of Samabaya Market on Sirajuddaula Road around 12:10am on Wednesday, the Fire Service and Civil Defence said.



The firefighters from three units deployed five fire engines to battle the blaze, said Md Abdullah, a deputy-assistant director of the fire service.