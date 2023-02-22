    বাংলা

    At least 1 dead as market in Chattogram catches fire

    The firefighters from three units use five fire engines to battle the blaze

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Feb 2023, 08:28 PM
    Updated : 21 Feb 2023, 08:28 PM

    At least one person has been killed in a fire incident at a market in Chattogram’s Anderkilla.

    The fire broke out in the tin-roofed shops of Samabaya Market on Sirajuddaula Road around 12:10am on Wednesday, the Fire Service and Civil Defence said.

    The firefighters from three units deployed five fire engines to battle the blaze, said Md Abdullah, a deputy-assistant director of the fire service.

    They recovered the body of a victim from a burnt down shop, he said.

    Jahedul Kabir, chief of Kotwali Police Station, said the victim, a male, was believed to be around 40 years old and he was found in Alam Engineering Works.

    “We’ve learnt that the fire broke out in an engineering shop and spread quickly as the market houses chemical stores.”

