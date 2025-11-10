Three Bangladeshis injured in BSF firing at Lalmonirhat border

Three Bangladeshis have suffered injuries as India’s Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire along the frontier in Lalmonirhat’s Patgram Upazila.

The Border Guard Bangladesh’s (BGB) Rangpur Battalion said the incident took place on Monday morning.

The victims’ identities could not immediately be confirmed. They are reportedly receiving treatment at a private hospital in secret.

According to the BGB, opposite Sreerampur union lies Pocketpara village under Mekhliganj Police Station in the Cooch Behar district of India. A patrol team from Ratanpur Camp of BSF Battalion 156 opened fire near sub-pillar 3 of main border pillar 854, close to the zero line, at around 6am.

The sound of the fire panicked locals.

Subedar Kamal Uddin, commander of the Shamshernagar Company, said a flag meeting was requested, but the BSF said they would let the BGB know about the meeting later.

On Nov 5, the BSF had fired three sound grenades along the border in the same union.