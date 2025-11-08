Two children drown after slipping into pond in Brahmanbaria

Two children have drowned after falling into a pond in Brahmanbaria's Sarail Upazila.

The incident occurred around noon on Saturday in the Kuttapara North area, according to Morshedul Alam Chowdhury, chief of Sarail Police Station.

The victims were identified as 3-year-old Md Takrim, son of Akter Hossain, and 5-year-old Md Adnan, son of Arafat Mia from Uchaliyapara in the same Upazila. The boys were cousins.

According to police and family members, Adnan had recently come to visit his grandparents’ home. On Saturday morning, he was playing with Takrim near a pond beside the house when both children accidentally slipped into the water and drowned.

When relatives noticed the children were missing, they searched the area but could not find them. A short while later, local residents discovered their bodies floating in the pond and pulled them out.

The boys were taken to the Sarail Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared them dead, Morshedul said.

He added that police had been sent to the scene.