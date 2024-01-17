    বাংলা

    High Court raps Nur over derogatory remarks on judges

    The court grants the former DUCSU vice president four more weeks to respond to a rule on why he shouldn't be held in contempt

    Published : 17 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM
    Updated : 17 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM

    The High Court has warned Nurul Haque Nur, president of the Gono Odhikar Parishad, that misleading the public through derogatory remarks about the judiciary could lead to the 'breakdown' of the country's justice system.

    The bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil issued the warning during a session attended by Nur on Wednesday.

    The High Court had summoned the former DUCSU vice president on Dec 17 in light of a newspaper report carrying his comments on the judiciary. At the same time, the bench issued a rule asking why Nur should not be charged with contempt of court.

    On Wednesday, Nur's legal team requested additional time to prepare a response to the rule. Following the hearing, the court granted Nur bail and gave him four weeks to respond to the rule.

    During the hearing, the senior judge of the bench emphasised the importance of speaking responsibly about the judiciary, especially for a political leader like Nur. "The justice system will collapse if you make statements like those reported in the newspaper."

    The matter stems from a news report published on Dec 7 over Nur's 'offensive remarks' against judges during a rally at the capital's Bijoy Nagar.

    Assistant Attorney General Kalipada Mridha brought the report to the court's attention on Dec 17, resulting in the issuance of the rule.

