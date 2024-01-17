High Court raps Nur over derogatory remarks on judges

The High Court has warned Nurul Haque Nur, president of the Gono Odhikar Parishad, that misleading the public through derogatory remarks about the judiciary could lead to the 'breakdown' of the country's justice system.

The bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil issued the warning during a session attended by Nur on Wednesday.

The High Court had summoned the former DUCSU vice president on Dec 17 in light of a newspaper report carrying his comments on the judiciary. At the same time, the bench issued a rule asking why Nur should not be charged with contempt of court.