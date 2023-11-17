US says threats of violence to diplomats are unacceptable, safety is ‘top priority’

The United States has condemned the threats American Ambassador Peter Haas received from several grassroots-level ruling party leaders, and said such comments towards the diplomat are “unacceptable”.

The safety of American diplomats overseas was a “top priority”, Matthew Miller, a spokesman for the US Department of State, said at a media briefing in Washington on Thursday.

“We take any threats against them very seriously. Violence or threats of violence directed at our diplomatic personnel is unacceptable,” he said, responding to a question.

Last week, Mujibul Haque Chowdhury, the chairman of Chambal Union in Chattogram’s Banshkhali Upazila and convenor of the Awami League’s local unit, threatened to physically assault the US ambassador during a meeting against BNP’s anti-government movement. Later Faridul Alam, senior vice president of the Awami League at Moheshkhali Upazila, threatened to kill Haas. Video footage of his speech went viral on social media.