‘We may make mistakes as we’re no angels,’ says Yunus after labour court hearing

Grameen Telecom boss and Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus has defended himself in court in a case tied to the violation of labour laws, saying he has not “committed any crime”.

Responding to a question on Thursday, he said: “I’m not the owner of this organisation. My idealistic programme had no flaws.”

“Some mistakes might happen while doing such a huge task. We are not angels. But if something wrong happened, it was not intentional.”

He arrived at the Department of Labour in Dhaka around noon on Thursday and had to use the staircase to reach the court on the fifth floor of the building as the lift has been out of service for several months.