    বাংলা

    ‘We may make mistakes as we’re no angels,’ says Yunus after labour court hearing

    He says if some mistakes occurred, they were unintentional

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 Nov 2023, 03:00 PM
    Updated : 9 Nov 2023, 03:00 PM

    Grameen Telecom boss and Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus has defended himself in court in a case tied to the violation of labour laws, saying he has not “committed any crime”.

    Responding to a question on Thursday, he said: “I’m not the owner of this organisation. My idealistic programme had no flaws.”

    “Some mistakes might happen while doing such a huge task. We are not angels. But if something wrong happened, it was not intentional.”

    He arrived at the Department of Labour in Dhaka around noon on Thursday and had to use the staircase to reach the court on the fifth floor of the building as the lift has been out of service for several months.

    The hearing commenced around 1pm. The judge permitted Yunus to sit but he stood up once the hearing started. The defence submitted a 28-page statement.

    The others named in the case are Grameen Telecom Managing Director Ashraful Hasan and directors Nurjahan Begum and Md Shahjahan. They pleaded not guilty in court.

    In the written statement, the accused said Yunus forged more than 50 social organisations, including Grameen Bank, in the country, and he owns no shares himself in any of those companies. So, he does not get any share of the profits these organisations make.

    Yunus constructed business models for whichever social issues related to poverty, education and health in the country, according to the statement.

    “He [Yunus] spent a lot of time behind such business ideas and models but never engaged in proprietorship in any of it. He does not even have land, houses or cars under his name in this country or abroad,” it added.

    The defence challenged authorities to name one other person or organisation with “the impact” Yunus had created and “human resources” he assembled.

    The statement also referred to the Company Act to elaborate why the case was not valid and pleaded for the acquittal of the accused.

    Yunus did not say a word in the hour-long hearing and later spoke to reporters at the court premises.

    Judge Shaikh Merina Sultana of Dhaka’s Third Labour Court set Nov 16 for presenting argument in the case as per the Labour Act.

    Lawyer Abdullah Al Mamun represented Yunus during the hearing on Thursday, while advocate Khurshid Alam Khan of the Anti-Corruption Commission represented the state.

    On Sept 9, 2021, Yunus and three others were named in a case filed against Grameen Communications with a labour court by Labour Inspector Arifuzzaman of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments.

    All four people named in the case have testified. The plaintiff and first witness in the case testified on Oct 1. The fourth witness in the case testified on Nov 6.

    The charges against them include failure to provide employees with appointment letters, to get work schedules approved by the authorities, and to submit annual and half-yearly returns.

    RELATED STORIES
    Grameen Telecom boss Yunus appears in court for labour law trial
    Yunus appears in court for labour law trial
    The Nobel laureate had to climb a staircase to reach the court on the sixth floor as the elevator was out of service
    Two get death for murdering housewife in Manikganj
    2 to die for murder of Manikganj housewife
    Two others, including the victim's daughter, are jailed for life over the 2020 murder
    A general view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands Aug 22, 2023.
    World Court to hear Armenia's demand for Azerbaijan withdrawal
    It is the fourth time the ICJ will hear the request for emergency measures as part of two competing legal disputes between the states
    Yunus faces 1.5 hours of questioning in graft case
    Yunus questioned in graft case
    The Grameen Bank founder told the media afterwards that he was sure the case is false

    Opinion

    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine