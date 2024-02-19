3 dead as truck crushes autorickshaw in Gazipur

At least three people have died when a truck collided head-on with an autorickshaw in Gazipur’s Kaliakair Upazila.

Two others were injured in the accident that occurred around 5:30 am on Monday in the Sutrapur area, said Inspector Shahdat Hossain of Nawjor Highway Police Station.

The dead were identified as Mofzel Hossain, 65, Jahidul Islam, 40, and Shawkat Ali, 42. All of them were construction workers and hailed from Talabaho village.

The injured, yet to be identified, have been admitted to the Mirzapur Kumudini Hospital.