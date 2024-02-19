    বাংলা

    3 dead as truck crushes autorickshaw in Gazipur

    The victims were all construction workers headed to their workplace on an autorickshaw

    Gazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Feb 2024, 05:15 AM
    Updated : 19 Feb 2024, 05:15 AM

    At least three people have died when a truck collided head-on with an autorickshaw in Gazipur’s Kaliakair Upazila.

    Two others were injured in the accident that occurred around 5:30 am on Monday in the Sutrapur area, said Inspector Shahdat Hossain of Nawjor Highway Police Station.

    The dead were identified as Mofzel Hossain, 65, Jahidul Islam, 40, and Shawkat Ali, 42. All of them were construction workers and hailed from Talabaho village.

    The injured, yet to be identified, have been admitted to the Mirzapur Kumudini Hospital.

    The construction workers were en route to a work site on an autorickshaw from the Bodghar area, according to the police. The autorickshaw, however, was headed the wrong way down the service lane of the Dhaka-Tangail Highway.

    The Mirzapur-bound goods-laden truck was also travelling on the service lane, instead of using the main highway, when it collided with the autorickshaw, injuring five people.

    Locals rescued the victims and took them to the Upazila Health Complex, where the attending physician declared three of them dead. The others were transferred to the Kumudini Hospital.

    Police seized the truck but the driver fled the scene, Shahdat said.

