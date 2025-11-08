Chhayanaut calls on government to reconsider scrapping music, PE teacher posts

Cultural organisation Chhayanaut has called on the interim government to reconsider its decision to cancel the recruitment of music and physical education teachers in primary schools.

The call came on Saturday afternoon through a group musical performance held in the courtyard of Chhayanaut Sangskriti Bhaban in Dhaka.

Artists performed songs including “Ami Marer Sagar Pari Debo”, “O Bhai Khati Shonar Cheye Khati”, and “Emon Manob Janom Ar Ki Hobe”.

The session concluded with a rendition of the national anthem.

Chhayanaut said that music education and physical exercise are essential for the holistic development of children, both physically and mentally.

The organisation also believes that these disciplines are crucial to building a liberal and tolerant society.

Chhayanaut President Sarwar Ali said, “The power of music is far stronger than speeches. That is why we have chosen music for today’s event.”

The programme included Chhayanaut General Secretary Laisa Ahmed Lisa, musicians Khairul Anam Shakil, Bulbul Islam, Kolpona Anam, Sharmin Sathi Islam, and Satyen Sen Shilpigosthi General Secretary Manzar Chowdhury among other cultural figures.

The primary and mass education ministry scrapped the newly-created posts of music and physical education teachers in government primary schools on Sunday, following criticism from religion-based groups.

The government also made some “wording changes” to the Government Primary School Teacher Recruitment Rulee, 2025.

In an explanation issued on Tuesday, the Chief Advisor’s Office said the project contained “flaws and inconsistencies in planning”.

Following this, several cultural and social organisations launched protests demanding the withdrawal of the decision and its justification.