Friends recharge, reconnect and reforge bonds in DU English Department’s annual get-together

The alumni of Dhaka University’s English Department spanning generations came together in their annual bash on Friday, reminiscing about the old days, and making new memories.
The event marked a poignant reunion for many, some of whom tread the campus paths as far back as the 1960s, demonstrating that the bonds formed during their university years defy the passage of time.
Some others left the campus a few years ago, but age proved no barrier as they recharged and reconnected with banters and music.
The reunion commenced at 3pm, transforming the TSC into a melting pot of memories and laughter. Embraces and smiles were shared freely as friends, separated by years and distances, reconnected.
Nasim Jamil Joy, a 2000 alumnus now residing in Turkey, expressed his joy and nostalgia at reuniting with his peers after two decades.
“I can barely keep in touch with my friends because of a busy life," he said, "I feel nostalgic after my first reunion with them in 20 years.”
The occasion also served as a nexus for networking and mentorship, with attendees cherishing the opportunity to engage with both senior and junior members of the department.
Dipak Adhikary of the 2001 batch came from Sylhet. The annual bash organised by the English Department Alumni Society or EDAS is a great opportunity to meet the friends, seniors and juniors of the department, he said.
“This has created a great moment to meet Kazal Krishna Banerjee Sir, Tahmina Ma'am [Tahmina Ahmed], the prime minster’s Principal Secretary Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah. A few words from them can change the ethos of life,” he said.
“I eagerly wait for this day every year.”
Tazin Aziz, a 1991 batch student, said EDAS was becoming a formidable platform for fostering connections and aiding current students.
The Society's commitment to providing scholarships and financial assistance to deserving yet underprivileged students was highlighted as a testament to the enduring spirit of community and support within the alumni network.
“The current students are inspired by meeting the seniors. Besides this, the students get scholarships from this platform," Tazin said. "Almost all the meritorious but insolvent students are getting scholarship. The seniors sincerely provide financial help and career advice.”
The gathering also became a stage for thoughtful discourse, with 1965 post-graduate alumnus, theatre activist, and entrepreneur Ramendu Majumdar emphasising that the students of the department need to practise Bangla language and culture while learning English, a foreign language.
He advocated for the alumni's active involvement in supporting current students through scholarships and financial help, following the precedent set by international institutions.
In a special tribute, the alumni honoured Dr Niaz Zaman, née Ali, a distinguished Bangla Academy Award recipient, celebrating her contributions to literature and academia.
The event culminated in a vibrant cultural programme, showcasing the talents of students in music and dance, followed by a raffle draw.
The festivities concluded with a dinner, wrapping up an evening that not only reminisced the past but also forged new memories and strengthened the ties within the Dhaka University English Department community.
[Writing in English by Osham-ul-Sufuan Talukder; editing by Biswadip Das]