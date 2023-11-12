Palestinians would be free if all Muslim countries were as supportive as Bangladesh: Ambassador Ramadan

The UN and many nations have called for a ceasefire.

Speaking on Israel’s attack on Gaza, the Palestinian ambassador said, “The current situation can be minimised in one word - the people in Palestine in general, and in Gaza in particular, they are living in hell. It’s exactly hell. It’s a situation which words cannot describe at all.”

“Imagine a family every night. They hug each other. And they say goodbye to each other before they sleep. The father, the mother and the children -- they don’t know if they’re going to wake up or not. This is the majority of Gaza Strip people, the 2.4 million people who are doing that on a daily basis. The lucky ones, they wake up safe. The unlucky ones, they wake up, they have either lost part of the family or all of the family.”

It is essential for a ceasefire to be agreed upon as soon as possible, he said.

“The most urgent thing is to stop the killing, stop the genocide. That is the most important thing. The second, equally important, is to allow the food, to allow medicine, to allow drinking water, to allow the fuel to the people inside Gaza - the essential things that the people need for their daily life.”

Ramadan said he had heard that ceasefire negotiations were ongoing in Doha indirectly and temporary ceasefires could be agreed upon for the release of certain civilian hostages.

Asked about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks rejecting a possible ceasefire until all hostages were released, the envoy said, “This is out of the arrogance that he has. Benjamin Netanyahu wanted just one thing, he wanted to save his skin. Because what happened on Oct 7, destroyed completely the future, the political future of Benjamin Netanyahu and his government.”

“They did not provide security for the people, for their people. So they have to go, that's a definite. And we can see that today, the majority of the Israeli society doesn't want Benjamin Netanyahu to run the country. So, Benjamin Netanyahu tried to make it up to the people by killing as many as possible, destroying as much as possible in the Gaza Strip, and trying to come back to the people of Israel and say, ‘Here, I brought you security and stability, and no one ever did that before’. So, I believe that he will fail, I'm 100 percent sure that he will fail.”