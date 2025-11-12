Father, daughter found dead with their throats slit in Mymensingh

Police have recovered the bodies of a man and his daughter with their throats slit from his in-laws’ house in Mymensingh’s Haluaghat.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday night in Amirkhakura village in Bhubonkura Union, said Hafizul Islam Harun, chief of Haluaghat Police Station.

The dead have been identified as 35-year-old Ratan Mia and his seven-year-old daughter Nuria Khatun. Ratan hailed from Nalitabari’s Khishakuri area.

Locals and police say that Ratan married Zulekha Khatun, the daughter of Amirkhakura village’s Dulal Miah, 10 years ago. Ratan lived at his in-laws’ house after the marriage. Two years ago, Zulekha went to Dubai to work, while her husband and daughter remained in Bangladesh.

Last year, Zulekha came back to Bangladesh on holiday once. Recently, she came home once again. Her husband Ratan then forbade her from going abroad again. This led to an argument between the couple.

Ratan’s family alleges that Ratan’s in-laws killed him and his daughter on Tuesday night over the argument.

OC Hafizul said the bodies have been sent to the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for treatment and legal action is being taken over the incident.