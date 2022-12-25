US, Russia keep trading salvos over Bangladesh

Russia has criticised the recent visit by the US ambassador in Dhaka to the family of an alleged victim of enforced disappearance, and equated it as a “violation of the basic principles of non-interference in the domestic affairs of a sovereign state”.

“This incident is an expected result of the activity of the American diplomat, who, under the pretext of caring about the rights of the citizens of Bangladesh was persistently trying to influence the domestic processes in the country,” said Maria Zakharova, the chief spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



“As of late, his colleagues from the British and German diplomatic missions have been engaged in the same cause and have allowed themselves to openly give recommendations to the local authorities regarding transparency and inclusiveness in the parliamentary elections scheduled for next year,” she said during a regular briefing on Dec 22.

The Embassy of the Russian Federation in Dhaka released the summary of the briefing on Sunday.

“We believe that such actions that violate the basic principles of non-interference in the domestic affairs of sovereign states are unacceptable,” Zakharova said.