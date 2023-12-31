Navigating New Year's Eve: Police issue traffic advisory for Dhaka residents

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police has announced traffic restrictions in parts of the city, including Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara and the Dhaka University area, to ensure security during New Year's Eve celebrations.
Several roads will be off-limits to traffic from 8:00 pm on Sunday until 5:00 am on Monday, according to the DMP.
For those looking to enter Gulshan, Banani, and Baridhara between 8 pm on Sunday and 5 am on Monday, the designated routes are via Kamal Ataturk Avenue (Kakoli Crossing) and Mohakhali's Amtali crossing.
During this period, entry to these neighbourhoods through Mohakhali, Banani Road No. 11, Chairman Bari, Dhaka Gate, Shooting Club, Badda Link Road, DOHS Baridhara-United Hospital crossing, and Notun Bazar crossing will be prohibited. However, these crossings may still be used for exiting the areas.
To access the Dhaka University area from 6:00 pm on Sunday to 5:00 am on Monday, vehicles can utilise routes via the old High Court, Doel Chattar, Shaheed Minar, Jagannath Hall South Gate, and Palashi intersections. All other crossings will be closed during this period, although faculty, students, officers, and employees of the university are exempt from these restrictions.
Additionally, from 8 pm on Sunday, no vehicles will be allowed to enter through Shahbagh, Nilkhet crossing, Doel Chattar crossing, Bakshi Bazar crossing, Palashi crossing, Chankharpul, and Shahidullah Hall crossing.