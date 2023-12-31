    বাংলা

    Navigating New Year's Eve: Police issue traffic advisory for Dhaka residents

    Several roads across the city will be off-limits from 8:00 pm on Sunday until 5:00 am on Monday

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 Dec 2023, 08:19 AM
    Updated : 31 Dec 2023, 08:19 AM

    The Dhaka Metropolitan Police has announced traffic restrictions in parts of the city, including Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara and the Dhaka University area, to ensure security during New Year's Eve celebrations.

    Several roads will be off-limits to traffic from 8:00 pm on Sunday until 5:00 am on Monday, according to the DMP.

    For those looking to enter Gulshan, Banani, and Baridhara between 8 pm on Sunday and 5 am on Monday, the designated routes are via Kamal Ataturk Avenue (Kakoli Crossing) and Mohakhali's Amtali crossing.

    During this period, entry to these neighbourhoods through Mohakhali, Banani Road No. 11, Chairman Bari, Dhaka Gate, Shooting Club, Badda Link Road, DOHS Baridhara-United Hospital crossing, and Notun Bazar crossing will be prohibited. However, these crossings may still be used for exiting the areas.

    To access the Dhaka University area from 6:00 pm on Sunday to 5:00 am on Monday, vehicles can utilise routes via the old High Court, Doel Chattar, Shaheed Minar, Jagannath Hall South Gate, and Palashi intersections. All other crossings will be closed during this period, although faculty, students, officers, and employees of the university are exempt from these restrictions.

    Additionally, from 8 pm on Sunday, no vehicles will be allowed to enter through Shahbagh, Nilkhet crossing, Doel Chattar crossing, Bakshi Bazar crossing, Palashi crossing, Chankharpul, and Shahidullah Hall crossing.

    RELATED STORIES
    Jubo Dal leader arrested for ‘making and supplying 400 bombs’ during BNP’s blockades
    Jubo Dal leader arrested for ‘supplying bombs’
    He is the perpetrator behind the crude bomb blast at Dhaka's court premises, says the DB chief
    Faridpur police superintendent removed to 'protect election integrity'
    Faridpur SP removed to ensure 'fair election'
    Allegations of bias towards certain election candidates led to his transfer to Dhaka Metropolitan Police
    File Photo
    950 BNP leaders, activists jailed in 67 cases
    In November, 615 leaders and activists of the opposition party were sentenced to prison in 33 cases
    BNP leaders bring out flash processions in Dhaka as blockade resumes
    BNP leaders bring out flash processions in Dhaka
    The programme aims to restore democracy and people’s right to vote, said the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India