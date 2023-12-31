Navigating New Year's Eve: Police issue traffic advisory for Dhaka residents

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police has announced traffic restrictions in parts of the city, including Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara and the Dhaka University area, to ensure security during New Year's Eve celebrations.

Several roads will be off-limits to traffic from 8:00 pm on Sunday until 5:00 am on Monday, according to the DMP.

For those looking to enter Gulshan, Banani, and Baridhara between 8 pm on Sunday and 5 am on Monday, the designated routes are via Kamal Ataturk Avenue (Kakoli Crossing) and Mohakhali's Amtali crossing.