HSC exams suspended in Feni’s Fulgazi and Parshuram due to severe flooding

The Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent examinations scheduled for Tuesday have been suspended in Feni’s Fulgazi and Parshuram Upazilas due to heavy rainfall and flooding.

Musammat Shahina Akhter, the deputy commissioner of Feni, told bdnews24.com: “The exam centre secretaries have reported on the situation from the two Upazilas. We have reported the matter to the board. Later, today’s HSC, Alim, and Vocational exams were suspended in the Fulgazi and Parshuram areas.”

According to Mohammad Shahidul Islam, the deputy controller of examinations for the Cumilla Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, a new date will be set for the suspended exams at a later date.

Currently, Feni’s Muhuri River is flowing above the warning level due to heavy rain and the onrush of water from upstream.

Several villages of Fulgazi and Parshuram Upazilas were flooded after the dams were breached in four places.