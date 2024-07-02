Jailer transferred after death row convicts escape Bogura jail

The death row inmates escaped the Bogura District Prison by breaking through the roof of their condemned cells

Jailer Faridul Rahman Rubel has been transferred to Rajshahi over the escape of four death row inmates from the Bogura District Prison by breaking through the roof of their condemned cells.

Bogura Jail Superintendent Md Anwar Hossain said Faridul has been transferred as deputy supervisor at the office of Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Rajshahi Division on the order of Inspector General of Prisons Brig Gen ASM Anisul Haque due to neglect of duty.

At 3:55am on Wednesday, four convicts from the Bogura District Prison’s condemned cells had escaped the prison’s Jafalong Building. Police arrested them from Chelopara Chashi Bazar near the prison within an hour.

The four escapees were Md Nazrul Islam Manzur, 60, Md Farid Sheikh, 28, Md Zakaria, 31, and Amir Hamza, 38.

The police and district administration said after the incident that the building in the prison is very old with the roof made of limecrete but not iron. The inmates created a hole in the roof after working away at it with a bucket handle for a month.

They made a rope using their towels, bedsheets and used clothes to get out by climbing over the prison wall. However, the law enforcers were able to catch the four just 15 minutes after they escaped the prison.

Earlier, Deputy Jailer Hasanuzzaman, Chief Jailer Sharif Uddin, Dulal Hossain, Jailer Abdul Matin and Ariful Islam were temporarily suspended over the incident.

A departmental case has also been filed against three other jailers. Additionally, show-cause notices were issued to Jailer Faridul Islam and Hossainuzzaman.

Bogura Jail Superintendent Hossain said, “The prison break incident using the roof is being investigated. Action will be taken based on the report.”