Bangladesh sends 480 tonnes of DDT, a stockpile of four decades, to France for destruction

The government has sent 480 tonnes of dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane, better known as DDT, which was brought in from Pakistan in the 1980s as a measure against malaria-carrying mosquitos, to France for safe disposal.

The powdered chemical, known to negatively influence reproductive development via disruption of multiple endocrine pathways, was removed from Chattogram, said Environment Minister Md Shahab Uddin.

Bangladesh shipped in a large consignment in 1985 spending Tk 35.9 million before banning its use four years later. But the imported insecticide stayed in stock at Agrabad central pharmacy with no safe way to get rid of it from the country.