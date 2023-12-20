Woman gives birth to twins, one of whom dies and the other falls sick. Then, she and her mother steal a baby

Nasima’s daughter was admitted to bed 73 in the NICU ward. Noman’s child was in bed 31. On Tuesday morning, as the nurses were changing shifts, Nasima picked up the baby from bed 31 and left.

Police went to investigate the incident and noticed that the parents of all the children were still at the hospital except the one in bed 31.

They inquired about the child at the hospital and noticed that her files were missing. When they attempted to contact the parents via phone, they hung up.

“Two women were seen on the CCTV camera, but the kidnapping of the child was not clear. However, they took the files of the at-risk child as they left. We eventually tracked the phone number at the hospital to Feni and conducted an operation.”

The rescued baby is currently undergoing treatment at the NICU of Chattogram Medical College and Hospital.