Viqarunnisa Noon School teacher Murad arrested after suspension for alleged sexual harassment of students

Police have arrested Murad Hossain Sarker hours after his suspension by Viqarunnisa Noon School and College in Dhaka from the position of senior mathematics teacher at its Azimpur branch on charges of sexually harassing students.

Police made the arrest at Murad’s home in Kalabagan after midnight on Tuesday, said Khandaker Mohammad Helal Uddin, the chief of Lalbagh Police Station.

The mother of a student accused the teacher of sexually harassing the girl in a case filed in the evening, said the duty officer of the police station.