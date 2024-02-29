Police ‘find evidence’ of sexual harassment by Viqarunnisa Noon School teacher Murad

Police say they have found evidence of sexual harassment after quizzing in custody Murad Hossain Sarker, a suspended teacher at the Viqarunnisa Noon School and College.

K Mahid Uddin, an additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, revealed the findings of the investigation at a press conference after the end of a two-day remand of Murad on Thursday.

He said police seized Murad’s laptop and mobile phone for forensic tests.

Asked what they found in interrogation, Mahid Uddin said the daughter of the plaintiff is a student of Class 8 and the incidents occurred when she was in Class 7.

Murad used to crack dirty jokes while giving lessons to the girl and other students at his private coaching centre, according to the police officer.

The girl was a dancer at the school and Murad often told her that he sees her video before going to sleep, Mahid Uddin said.