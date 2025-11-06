Bangladesh approves 28-day holiday calendar for 2026, 9 days fall on weekends

Bangladesh will enjoy a total of 28 public holidays in 2026, with nine of them falling on Fridays and Saturdays, according to the list approved by the interim government.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Advisory Council presided over by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus on Thursday, where the holiday schedule for the coming year was endorsed.

Speaking after the meeting, Yunus’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said the total holidays next year would include both general holidays and those announced under executive orders.

“Among them, nine days fall on Fridays and Saturdays, so the number of effective holidays during weekdays will be 19,” he added.

For 2025, the government endorsed a total of 27 holidays in total -- 13 general holidays and 15 under executive orders, nine of which also coincided with weekends.

Each year, Bangladesh observes general holidays on Feb 21 for Martyr’s Day, Mar 26 for Independence Day, May 1 for May Day, and Dec 16 for Victory Day.

From this year, Aug 5 has also been added as a general holiday to mark the July Uprising Day.

Besides, one general holiday each is granted for Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Azha, Buddha Purnima, Durga Puja, Janmashtami, Christmas, and Eid-e-Miladunnabi.

Previously, each Eid had one general holiday, with an extra two days granted by executive order before and after the festival.

This year, however, the government extended executive leave to four days for Eid-ul-Fitr and five for Eid-ul-Azha, allowing citizens to enjoy a total of 11 days off during the two major festivals.

Durga Puja’s Nabami was also granted leave under executive order, bringing the festival break to two days.

Executive holidays are also observed for Bangla New Year, Shab-e-Barat, Shab-e-Qadr, and Ashura.