Pre-election violence hasn't been widespread, says CEC Awal

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has played down concerns over pre-election violence involving rival camps, saying that such incidents have been rare.

Awal acknowledged that there had been a few deadly clashes during the election campaign, and emphasised the need for political parties to cultivate mutual trust to mitigate poll-related violence.

Around 1,900 election hopefuls are currently on the campaign trail across the country.

Following the BNP's boycott of the polls, the competition is heating up between candidates of the Awami League and independents in around half of the 300 constituencies, many of whom hold positions in the ruling party.

Reports of torn posters, campaign disruptions, assaults, and violent clashes have emerged from 25 constituencies as candidates attempt to flex their strength and popularity. These clashes resulted in two deaths in Pirojpur and Madaripur.