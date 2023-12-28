Pre-election violence hasn't been widespread, says CEC Awal

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has played down concerns over pre-election violence involving rival camps, saying that such incidents have been rare.
Awal acknowledged that there had been a few deadly clashes during the election campaign, and emphasised the need for political parties to cultivate mutual trust to mitigate poll-related violence.
Around 1,900 election hopefuls are currently on the campaign trail across the country.
Following the BNP's boycott of the polls, the competition is heating up between candidates of the Awami League and independents in around half of the 300 constituencies, many of whom hold positions in the ruling party.
Reports of torn posters, campaign disruptions, assaults, and violent clashes have emerged from 25 constituencies as candidates attempt to flex their strength and popularity. These clashes resulted in two deaths in Pirojpur and Madaripur.
The Election Commission has filed over 250 cases for violations of the electoral code of conduct to maintain a peaceful voting environment. Legal actions are now being initiated against candidates for electoral offences.
"We have visited all constituencies. We had meetings with the candidates and the local administration. We have not received many complaints from them. They have confidence in the administration," said Awal.
"There has been some violence, clashes, and tearing of posters. But it doesn't seem widespread. I'm not saying that violence hasn't occurred at all."
With just a few more days until the end of campaigning, CEC Awal reassured that they are in close contact with local administrations to ensure strict enforcement of laws. He highlighted the importance of maintaining control on polling day to ensure the proper exercise of voting rights.
However, Awal refrained from commenting on any alleged code of conduct violations by ruling party candidates
According to the EC's schedule for the Jan 7 election, candidates are allowed to campaign until 8 am on Jan 5.