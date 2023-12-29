Nurjahan Group MD Zahir Ratan arrested over Tk 65bn loan default

Efforts are underway to arrest the suspects, says DB chief Harun-or-Rashid
Police have arrested Zahir Uddin Ahmed Ratan, managing director of Chattogram-based Nurjahan Group, who is accused in dozens of cases over a total of Tk 65 billion in defaulted loans.
A team of Chattogram Kotwali Police Station made the arrest in Dhaka’s Badda on Thursday afternoon and took him to the port city.
Atanu Chakrabarty, an assistant commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, said Zahir has 61 cases against him at the Kotwali, Panchlaish, Pahartali and Khulshi police stations.
Zahir has been punished in 26 of these cases.
The court also slapped an overseas travel ban on Zahir.
Atanu said Zahir defaulted on Tk 65 billion in loans taken from Agrani, Rupali, National and other banks from 2011.