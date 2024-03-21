Declared ‘abandoned’, many Dhaka markets teeter on the brink of another disaster

Meanwhile, city corporations claim to address issues in these risky markets, but progress is often slow, with little visible improvement even a year after previous disasters.

Out of the 43 markets managed by Dhaka North City Corporation, 20 have been flagged as risky, with eight of them deemed to be in a highly fragile state.



These markets were officially labelled as abandoned and hazardous on Apr 1, 2019.

Despite several initiatives over the past five years, these structures have yet to be demolished.



Following the Bangabazar fire on Apr 4 last year, efforts were made to cut off electricity, water, and gas connections and demolish one of the markets. However, these plans were thwarted by opposition from traders.

The city authorities have also engaged in discussions with traders from these markets, but so far, no solution has been reached.



Instead, traders have resorted to temporary repairs, such as plastering and patching cracks, to continue business.

Notably, there are no warning signs or banners alerting shoppers to the risks associated with these markets.